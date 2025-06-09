Great Waters Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

