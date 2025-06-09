Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $51,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IBM opened at $268.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average is $242.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $166.81 and a 12-month high of $270.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

