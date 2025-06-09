Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Acquires 345 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7%

SPGI opened at $519.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

