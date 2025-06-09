CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK opened at $297.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.86 and a 1 year high of $326.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- In a Historic Shift, 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Plan to Buyback Stock
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Medical Technology Stocks Outperforming in 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Goldman Sachs Suddenly Boosted These 3 Trucking Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.