CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $297.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.86 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

