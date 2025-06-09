Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,675 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 110,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of RWJ opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

