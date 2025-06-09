CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,176 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE NEE opened at $72.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

