Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $85.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

