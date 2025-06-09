Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 81 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.38 and its 200 day moving average is $265.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

