Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EPD opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

