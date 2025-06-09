Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

