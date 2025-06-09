Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.6% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.8% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after buying an additional 68,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $127.48 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $102.44 and a 12 month high of $129.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

