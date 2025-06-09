Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $223.39 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

