Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,037 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sempra by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,313 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. Sempra has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, Director Pablo Ferrero bought 2,600 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,453.04. This trade represents a 19.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Yardley acquired 5,019 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $350,025.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $350,025.06. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.