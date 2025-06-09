Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $302.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.07. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

