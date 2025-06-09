Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,175 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $24,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $111.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.