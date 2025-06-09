Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

