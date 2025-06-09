Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETOR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Etoro Group Stock Up 9.8%

Etoro Group Company Profile

Etoro Group stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Etoro Group has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

