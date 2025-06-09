First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 853 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

