Werlinich Asset Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up 2.8% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.66, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $6,642,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

