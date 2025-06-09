Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $361,000 Position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NB Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NB Bancorp by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NB Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period.

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $651.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.41. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. This represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis Orfanello acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $85,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,750.33. This represents a 3.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $130,320 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

