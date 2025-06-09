Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,712,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $416.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.