First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.37 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,184,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 110,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $236.33 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

