Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,592 shares of company stock worth $165,325,437 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $771.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

