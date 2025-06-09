City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $233.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.13. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $152.91 and a 52 week high of $235.75.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

