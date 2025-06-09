Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $450.50 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.01 and a 200-day moving average of $460.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

