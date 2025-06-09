Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3331 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This is a 6.0% increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hydro One Stock Performance

TSE H opened at C$49.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.23. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$38.24 and a 1-year high of C$53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.67.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.