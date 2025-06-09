Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3331 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This is a 6.0% increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Hydro One Stock Performance
TSE H opened at C$49.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.23. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$38.24 and a 1-year high of C$53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.67.
About Hydro One
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Medical Technology Stocks Outperforming in 2025
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Goldman Sachs Suddenly Boosted These 3 Trucking Stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.