Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Roblox by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $2,939,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,361,154.86. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $515,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,274.46. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354,101 shares of company stock valued at $256,430,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $95.80 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.