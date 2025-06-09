Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $602.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.