Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,464.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 342,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 337,670 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 581,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

