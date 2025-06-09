Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 89,497.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,649,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,988,000 after buying an additional 19,627,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,130 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,132,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,366,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after purchasing an additional 362,051 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $46.01 on Monday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

