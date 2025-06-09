Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 16,760 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolfstich Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,525,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,376,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,330,000 after acquiring an additional 183,322 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,509,000. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,582,000.

Shares of DFSU opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

