Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at $50,990,105.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,169,740. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $173.73 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.83.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

