Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $456,963,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,110,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

