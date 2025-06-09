Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 333,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $32.46 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

