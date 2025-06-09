Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after buying an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,337,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,303,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,268,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $41.12 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

