Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,629 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $56.04 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

