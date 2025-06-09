Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4,462.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 46,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.