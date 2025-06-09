iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 142,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,696,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,724,000 after buying an additional 240,853 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 144,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

