International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CLX opened at $127.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $126.99 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.66. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.