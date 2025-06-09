Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,907 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 0.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $106.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.73.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.