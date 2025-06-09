Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 473.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $38.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

