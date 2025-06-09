International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,302 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 602,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 402,577 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,388,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $836.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

