Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Woodward comprises about 0.5% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Woodward worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2,314.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Woodward by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.49, for a total value of $1,864,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,305.73. This represents a 39.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,585.64. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,077 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $234.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $236.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial set a $232.00 target price on Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.