International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. The trade was a 22.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,804 shares in the company, valued at $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,366 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:SON opened at $45.13 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.