NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 77,694.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9,280.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,030.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $919.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $974.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

