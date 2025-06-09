Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $200.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

