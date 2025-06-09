Courier Capital LLC Acquires 2,912 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

