Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 27,588 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

JGLO stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

