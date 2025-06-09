JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

