Werlinich Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.